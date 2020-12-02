Pedestrian hit by car which later crashes itself near Murupara

FILE

Two people have been critically injured after a dramatic incident in the Eastern Bay of Plenty saw a pedestrian hit by a car which crashed again soon after.

A police media spokeswoman said they received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Matai St, Murupara, about 11pm yesterday.

The vehicle left the scene and a few minutes later crashed on Te Whaiti Rd in Minginui. The driver left the scene on foot but was found a short distance away, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, a first response unit and two ambulances were sent to the scene. The pedestrian was flown to Rotorua Hospital in critical condition.

She said one person from the car was also flown to Rotorua Hospital in critical condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and the circumstances of both crashes are under investigation.