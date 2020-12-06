Fisher Wang: Christmas appeal shows compassion that flows through our people

Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang. Photo / File

COMMENT:

It's been a very tough year and morale is low.

At this crucial time, looking after one another, and our sense of community is tested but Rotorua has shown that we will not let despair break us apart.

In fact, we have come closer. We've gotten to know our neighbours even more and we've lent a helping hand to those who needed it.

I've experienced the aroha, care and kindness our community shows whenever there's something not going right, when some are down, our people lift them up - that's who we are - a thoughtful community.

We are seeing the devastating effects Covid-19 has brought to our economy, industries and workforce, and we need to build back better.

But we won't get there alone, it's through partnership and community spirit that we will have a brighter future to believe in for Rotorua.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank is a clear example of organisations that are helping others in a time of need, but they can't do it alone, they need our support to help those who need it.

We've seen a great response recently, and the appeal with the Fill the Bus initiative has far exceeded last year's results, not only does this show a growing need in our community as a result of the pandemic, but it also shows the compassion that flows through our people.

But it doesn't stop there - I encourage everyone who can to donate, I've really loved supporting this cause.

Tātau tātau, We Together, for a brighter future for Rotorua. I wish you all the best for the coming holiday season.

Fisher Wang is a Rotorua Lakes councillor.