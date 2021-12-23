Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Sammy Carter: Why being born on Christmas Eve doesn't suck

Sammy Carter celebrating her first birthday with her mum and sister. Photo / Supplied

Sammy Carter
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

My birthday is on Christmas Eve.

You're probably thinking to yourself: "That must suck". Well, you wouldn't be the first.

There's a lot that comes with having a birthday so close to a public holiday.

