Andrew McCrory: day 13/40 of running New Zealand

Andrew running through Waioeka Gorge. Photo / Felicity Townley

The lure of the festive season won't stop Andrew McCrory's run across New Zealand.

McCrory is on day 13 of a 40-day run across the country to raise money for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgeries for people with cerebral palsy.

Last week, McCrory ran to Ngongotahā and turned up State Highway 5, finishing his Rotorua run at 45km.

On Friday he reached $10,000 on his Givealittle page, which is halfway towards his goal of $20,000 for three surgeries for SDR.

McCrory said he has had "no days off" after running up to 50km every day for two weeks, and he doesn't plan to take a break for Christmas or New Year's Day.

Running map across New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"Taking a break is easy. These kids don't get a break, so why should I take a break?"

The money raised for SDR will improve mobility for two kids and one adult with cerebral palsy.

The surgeries are done only in the US and cost $150,000 each.

McCrory's fundraising journey started in 2017, when he involved CrossFit gyms in a dedicated workout class for a young girl with cerebral palsy.

When he decided that he wanted to run New Zealand, McCrory's son suggested he run for more people.

Despite his legs packing in, blisters, bucketing rain and 33C heat, McCrory is continuing to run every day.

"The first few days were not good. If someone had told me they were gonna be that bad I probably wouldn't have done it. There were some dark times there when I was thinking 'why am I doing this?' and now the mind's come right.

"I was coming out of the Waioeka Gorge and it was just bucketing down, [I] really needed a mask and snorkel to get through that."

He said the cause keeps him going, "it's better to do it for something".

Local Chris Townley, Blue Lake 24HR organiser, ran on Saturday through to Matawai and Sunday to Opotiki, tagging in and out with his wife Felicity Townley.

The first young girl McCrory fundraised for was in a wheelchair before her surgery.

Townley said she came to the Blue Lake race "last year and did a couple of laps with" McCrory.

"That was really inspiring... there were a lot of tears on the finish line."

Andrew McCrory (middle) and Connor Spencer (right) running in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

McCrory's friend, local Conor Spencer, joined him in Rotorua yesterday for 8km.

Spencer said, "I hate it (running), it was purely to support him because of the cause he's doing it for."

McCrory appreciates the cars tooting and waving as he runs as well, as all the random messages. "That's the kind of stuff that keeps me going".

He feels "confident but nervous" about continuing his run around New Zealand into January.

"I take it day by and day and see what happens."