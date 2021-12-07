Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua businesses struggling with abusive customers over vaccine mandate

4 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

By: , Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua businesses have faced abuse and aggression over the vaccine passport system, with one disgruntled cafe customer pouring coffee on the floor in disgust.

Under the Government's Covid Protection Framework, people need to show their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.