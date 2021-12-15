Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

'Welcome back Auckland' - Tauranga families reunited as Auckland border opens

Families and friends share emotionally-charged reunions at airports across New Zealand. Video / Dean Purcell

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

"Announcing the arrival of Flight NZ5129 from Auckland.

"Welcome back, Auckland."

Those are the words heard over the Tauranga Airport intercom at 9:45am yesterday morning.

The first flight from Auckland to arrive in Tauranga since

