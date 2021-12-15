Auckland border lifts: Rotorua grandmother meets her granddaughter at last after day of flight disruptions

Rotorua grandmother Sue Caudwell (left) reunited with daughter Lana Walters and holding baby Sophie. Photo / Laura Smith

At 6.20 last night, Sue Caudwell held her 3-month-old granddaughter in her arms for the first time.

The emotional moment, shared through tears with her Auckland-based daughter Lana Walters, followed a harrowing day of delayed and turned-back flights that extended separations linked to the long lockdown of New Zealand's largest city.

Only baby Sophie managed to stay dry-eyed.

Mid-morning yesterday, bad weather stopped the already delayed first flight to Rotorua out of Auckland, since the city's border restrictions were eased at midnight, from landing.

There were about 15 people waiting at the Rotorua Airport for the flight's arrival.

Sitting one row apart in the arrivals lounge were two grandmothers - strangers to each other but sharing a common desire to see their whānau again.

An emotional Caudwell - who had not seen her daughter in a year - was tearing up at the thought of meeting Sophie.

"I've got goosebumps."

Their plane - already delayed - attempted to land at about 10.30am, bringing them as close as they had ever been to date, but with no luck.

Attempt number two, again, no luck. Back to Auckland they went.

Rotorua grandmothers Sue Caudwell, left, and Eve Kahukiwa wait for their families to arrive from Auckland on Wednesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Walters rebooked on an evening flight when the weather was expected to be better.

"We're okay, we've waited three months to see mum so we can wait another few hours," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Caudwell was also patient, reassuring another waiting grandmother they would see their families soon.

"We're just going to have to show our grandmotherly patience."

She shared a moment with Eve Kahukiwa after hearing the flight cancellation announcement.

Kahukiwa said she had found it difficult not seeing her daughter and grandchildren.

"I just wanted to give her support ... we thought about sending the 7-year-old down here to put her in kura. They ended up opening kura before it got too much for our young parents."

Lana Walters with her 3-month-old baby Sophie. Photo / Supplied

Her daughter Te Miringa had travelled with her three children to visit, a quick trip to Rotorua before Christmas.

"I've got disappointment, and more so for her. She was so looking forward to coming and getting a break."

Rotorua resident Rozel Khan was also among those waiting for the flights carrying her son, morning and evening.

"I was kind of hoping it would be diverted to Tauranga," she said.

The afternoon flight was delayed by almost an hour and with low-lying cloud still around, the 10 or so people waiting in the arrivals lounge could not be sure it would land at all.

Just after 6pm, however, it touched down on the tarmac.

Walters said the entire plane broke out in applause as the plane landed on the first attempt.

"He said we had enough fuel to fly back to Auckland if needed."

Baby Sophie was in good spirits and snuggled into her grandmother as the three generations embraced at last.

Rotorua Airport chairman Peter Stubbs said yesterday - before the afternoon flight managed to land - that he understood weather issues had caused trouble for both landing and departing aircraft.

"It's hugely disappointing and we really feel for all the families waiting to be reunited."

Rotorua Airport's interim chief executive Logan Charters Leahy said in November about 13,900 passengers passed through the airport. This month it was forecasting 16,800 passenger movements.

He said the airport didn't have exact figures but had been told most of the flights were "quite full".

"Rotorua Airport welcomes the return of passengers from Auckland."