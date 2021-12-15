Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Auckland border lifts: Rotorua grandmother meets her granddaughter at last after day of flight disruptions

4 minutes to read
Rotorua grandmother Sue Caudwell (left) reunited with daughter Lana Walters and holding baby Sophie. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua grandmother Sue Caudwell (left) reunited with daughter Lana Walters and holding baby Sophie. Photo / Laura Smith

By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

At 6.20 last night, Sue Caudwell held her 3-month-old granddaughter in her arms for the first time.

The emotional moment, shared through tears with her Auckland-based daughter Lana Walters, followed a harrowing day of delayed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.