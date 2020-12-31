Rotorua's Countdown on Fenton St evacuated

Two fire trucks outside Countdown on Fenton St. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's Countdown on Fenton St was evacuated due to a gas leak.

A witness who was shopping at the time said at about 6.20pm there was an announcement on the speaker to evacuate the building and that it wasn't a fire drill.

"We were ushered out and told to move away from the building and move the cars away.

"Fire services arrived within minutes and two fire trucks arrived."

A Rotorua fire station spokesman said they were called out there for a gas leak which was now sorted.