Rotorua's Countdown on Fenton St evacuated

Rotorua's Countdown on Fenton St was evacuated due to a gas leak.
A witness who was shopping at the time said at about 6.20pm there was an announcement on the speaker to evacuate the building and that it wasn't a fire drill.
"We were ushered out and told to move away from the building and move the cars away.
"Fire services arrived within minutes and two fire trucks arrived."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Rotorua fire station spokesman said they were called out there for a gas leak which was now sorted.