FILE

Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with a ceiling fire in Kawerau.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were notified of the fire, at an electronic store on Plunket St, at 1.37am.

The fire was in the ceiling void of the store and was well involved when the first crews arrived. They then called for extra crews - four trucks attended in total, she said.

The spokeswoman said the fire was suppressed by 2.41am and a fire investigator had been requested.