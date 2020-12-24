What's On: Your mega guide to summer in Rotorua

Good Vibes Festival at the Village Green in Rotorua. Photo / File

Summer has well and truly arrived and with international travel not an option, more Kiwis than ever before are exploring their own backyards. To help you on your explorations we have compiled a mega list of some of the events and activities available in Rotorua.

Saturday, December 26

10am-12pm: Art by Bike - Toi mā Runga Paihikara. Te Manawa, corner of Tutanekai and Hinemoa streets, Rotorua. Enjoy a free guided tour by bike through some of Rotorua's cycleways and explore the impressive art works located in central Rotorua, Government Gardens, Kuirau Park, Rotorua Lakefront and Sulphur Point.

Sunday, December 27

9am-1pm: Rotorua Farmers' Market, 1249 Tutanekai St, Rotorua. Enjoy locally grown or produced products such as free-range eggs, honey, gelato, artisan bread and organic fruit and vegetables. The market has a relaxed environment and family-friendly atmosphere with a small play area to keep the little ones entertained. There is a generous range of ready-made food options with plenty of outdoor seating.

Sunday, December 27

3-10pm: Good Vibes Summer Festival (R18). Rotorua Village Green. After the hugely successful Good Vibes Winter Festival, Pato Entertainment is bringing it back for one huge summer show. The stacked local line-up includes some of Aotearoa's best reggae bands including Katchafire, House of Shem, Sons of Zion, Laughton Kora and Tomorrow People.

Wednesday, December 30

9am-4pm: Rerewhakaaitu Rodeo, Rerewhakaaitu Domain, 91 Ash Pit Rd, Rotorua. Rerewhakaaitu Rodeo Club presents its 56th annual rodeo event. A family day out with champion competitors and bovine athletes, vendors on site, beautiful views of Rerewhakaaitu lake.

Thursday, December 31

5-10pm: New year's Eve Night Market, Tutanekai St, Rotorua. The normal Rotorua Night Market has been extended until 10pm and has added in fantastic entertainment and some fun family activities.

Saturday, January 2

9am-1pm: Hokomanga Pukapuka - Book Sale, Kuirau Park, corner of Ranolf St and Lake Rd, Rotorua. Book sale on the first, third and holiday Saturday of each month. The books, at bargain prices, include adult and children's fiction, non-fiction, and graphic novels/comics. Also music, jigsaws and magazines. All funds raised go back to the library.

Saturday, January 2 - Sunday January 3

Saturday 7pm/Sunday 5.30pm: TWS Paradise Valley Speedway, 105 Paradise Valley Rd, Rotorua. The TWS New Zealand Superstock title is the pinnacle event of every year for the superstock class. There will be well over 100 cars competing with competitors travelling from all over New Zealand.

Sunday, January 3

Thursday, January 7

7pm: 8-Ball Pool Open Singles Competition, Mitchell Downs Tavern, 10-12 Goldie St, Pukehangi.

Saturday, January 9

8am-1pm: Kuirau Park Saturday Market. Every Saturday (except Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year's and Anzac days) there is a market held in Kuirau Park. A wide variety of food, fruit, vegetables and craft are available for sale. A community fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Rotorua North.

Sunday, January 10

Thursday, January 14

5-9pm: Latin American Fiesta, Te Manawa, 1249 Tutanekai St. The Rotorua Latin American group alongside Multicultural Rotorua and Rotorua Lakes Council look forward to sharing a fun evening of Latin American food, culture, dance, crafts and more. The festival will take place alongside the regular Rotorua Night Market and celebrates this passionate and vibrant culture.

Thursday, January 14

7pm: 8-Ball Pool Open Singles Competition, Mitchell Downs Tavern, 10-12 Goldie St, Pukehangi.

Saturday, January 16

8am-1pm: Kuirau Park Saturday Market. Every Saturday (except Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year's and Anzac Days) there is a market held in Kuirau Park. A wide variety of food, fruit, vegetables and craft are available for sale. A community fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Rotorua North.

Saturday, January 16

9am-1pm: Hokomanga Pukapuka - Book Sale. Kuirau Park, corner of Ranolf St and Lake Rd, Rotorua. Book sale on the first, third and holiday Saturday of each month. The books, at bargain prices, include adult and children's fiction, non-fiction, and graphic novels/comics. Also Music, jigsaws and magazines. All funds raised go back to the library.

Saturday, January 16

2-4pm: Paintvine in the Park - Sunflowers. Government Gardens, Queens Drive, Rotorua. A beginner's painting class in some of New Zealand's most beautiful parks and gardens. Sit in the sun and paint the day away. In this sunny two-hour painting session, you'll take on the techniques of acrylics lead by expert Paintvine artists.

Sunday, January 17

3-4.30pm: Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along, Te Runanga Tea House, Queens Drive, Government Gardens, Rotorua. Third Sunday of the month ukulele open mic and strum along hosted by Rotorua ukulele band The Thermaleles with the support of Rotorua Museum. Pluckers and non-pluckers all welcome.

Sunday, January 17

