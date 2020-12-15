Paradise Valley Speedway: Record superstock field to line up

Paradise Valley Speedway is set to host a record number of drivers at next year's TWS New Zealand Superstock Championships. Photo / Supplied

A strong lineup of Rotorua superstock drivers will face a tough challenge in the new year when the Rotorua Stockcar Club hosts the biggest speedway meeting of the summer.

The TWS 2021 New Zealand Superstock Championship has seen entries come in from all over New Zealand.

When entries officially closed earlier this week the club had received 163 driver confirmations, a record number for the prestigious New Zealand title.

In the 56-year history of the championship, the previous high stood at 118 - which was achieved four years ago.

After more than two years of planning, the Rotorua club is ecstatic with the entry field, especially when six months ago it was unsure whether there would be the opportunity to run the meeting at all.

While the large numbers provide some logistical headaches, the talk within the speedway community over the past 18 months was that the club had prepared for such an event.

Not surprisingly, the home track contributes the largest number of drivers with 35 entries, and traditional rivals Palmerston North have 27 making the trip. Nine cars will venture across Cook Straight.

The massive entry list has also caused waves with speedway fans around the country.

A capacity crowd approaching 10,000 people is expected to converge on the city for the three-day extravaganza, beginning on January 1.

The "Superstock Shakedown" will happen on New Year's night, which is essentially a practice session for drivers. Already 130 of the entrants have expressed their desire to use the opportunity for final preparations.

The following day will see the Village Green at the Rotorua Lakefront become a Superstock Supershow, with entertainment, merchandise and all the race cars undergoing their pre-race checks. This gives all fans and the public the chance to get up close and be part of the buildup.

Qualifying on January 2 will see drivers seeded into six qualifying groups, all chasing a spot in the finals field, which will feature just 26 drivers. The finals will take place on the third night of racing on January 3.

It has been nearly 13 years since a Rotorua driver claimed the 1NZ, when Kyle Fraser won in Whanganui in 2008.

• The TWS 2021 New Zealand Superstock Championship happens at Rotorua's Paradise Valley Speedway on January 1, 2 and 3. Rotorua last hosted this New Zealand title in 2010.