Murupara crash: Seriously injured motorcycle rider flown to Waikato Hospital

The police Serious Crash Investigation Unit is at the scene of a motorbike crash in Murupara. Photo / File

A motorbike rider has been flown to Waikato Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Murupara in the Whakatāne District.

A police spokeswoman said the crash in Ngaio Place was reported about 7.15am today and the rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital.

No further information about how the crash happened was available at this time, but the Serious Crash Investigation Unit attended to try and establish the circumstances.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said Murupara firefighters were first on the scene and gave first aid to the injured male rider who came off his bike.

Local firefighters also assisted with traffic control and establish a clear landing site for the rescue helicopter.

The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital, the shift manager said.