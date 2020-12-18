Volunteers sought: Christmas Day Community Lunch bringing cheer

Hundreds enjoying a previous Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch. Photo / File

Christmas Day is traditionally a time for cheer, food and whānau - but not for everyone.

In recognition of this, the 2020 Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch is being held at the Government Gardens. Doors open at 11.30am and people need to be seated by noon.

The free event is put on every year by the Rotorua Association of Christian Churches.

Chairman Pastor JP Metcalfe said the community lunch was for people who found it difficult to make Christmas a special time around the table or for people on their own.

"I'm always blown away by the spirit of manaakitanga by the people of Rotorua. It's a great opportunity for the community to come together and give, and there's never a lack of people there to serve in any way."

Committee chairman Pastor Dave Moore said members of the community had always been amazing when it came to volunteering their time.

"We've still got opportunities for people to help with hosting on the day, such as welcoming people and helping them in sitting at tables, and also people who can come towards the end and help with the clean-up and putting everything away."

Moore said Christmas might not be such a happy time for some because of stress or loneliness.

"To be able to give a couple of hours out of the day and come together to celebrate as a community is pretty cool."

People who are keen to volunteer on the day can register at the Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch Facebook page.

Those who want to attend can register on the Facebook page or at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

The details

• Rotorua Christmas Day Community Lunch

• December 25, doors open 11.30am, seated by noon for meal

• Energy Events Centre

• Free