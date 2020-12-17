COMMENT: Rotorua's appeal generosity shows we are a one-of-a-kind community

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye says the community has been as generous as ever for this year's Christmas Appeal. Photo / File

OPINION - Shauni James

And just like that, another Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is almost over. But what an amazing appeal it has been.

It has been humbling and overwhelming to see the community's generosity this year, especially considering all we've been through collectively in 2020.

It has been heart-warming walking into our reception area at the Rotorua Daily Post office each week and seeing the piles of non-perishable foods that have been donated.

And there have been some thoughtful, creative ideas for donations, with just a handful of examples being homemade jams and chutneys, soft toys, personal hygiene products, a gingerbread house-making kit and jigsaw puzzles.

This was my first year actually jumping aboard and being a part of The Hits Fill the Bus excitement on the day.

Otonga Road Primary School pupil Mikayla Gielen, 10, had to do all the work when the Grinch and Fill the Bus dropped in to collect donations. Photo / File

It was such a fun experience visiting a number of local schools and chatting to many pupils about why they thought donating and giving to others at this time is important.

It was the best feeling to see the smiles on their faces as they all came filing out with their donations and shared high-fives with the Christmas Grinch.

A big thank you to all the local businesses and members of the public who also got behind Fill the Bus.

It was a super successful day, with the community donating 9376 items worth $18,752.

That was up from 7166 items worth $14,332 last year.

At the end of Fill the Bus I went along to the Rotorua Salvation Army and it was mind-blowing to see all the donations gathered in one big room as they were being sorted.

It was certainly a humbling and proud moment - we live in a very special community for sure.

Glenholme School getting behind Fill the Bus. Photo / File

There is still time to get behind the appeal and donate if you have been meaning to but have quite got there yet.

The appeal's last official day is tomorrow so if you are able and keen to chip in, then get those donations in now!

And once again, a massive thank you to you all.