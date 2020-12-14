Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Zorb Rotorua locals' day a success

The crew at Zorb Rotorua collected a trailer-full of cans for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal. Photo / Supplied

It was clearly going to be a busy day at Zorb Rotorua on Sunday when queues started lining the path before the doors even opened.

Zorb Rotorua's annual locals' day has been held since at least 2016 and is a key contributor to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Throughout the day, locals were able to exchange cans of food for various rides, giving those who may not usually be able to afford them a chance to have a go while supporting the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

Zorb's interim sales and marketing manager Charlotte Brady said Rotorua's community spirit was clear to see throughout the day.

"It was amazing. We had queues up the walkway just before we opened and it just a consistent flow of people throughout the whole day. The carpark was full, we had to open our overflow carpark.

"It was great just to see the community spirit. People came in, did their ride, they'd go to the shop and bring more cans back just because they were so grateful."

Brady said after such a tough year, with Covid-19 and the lockdown, it was nice to see the community coming together and having a good time in some "beautiful weather".

"We've got a caged trailer pretty much three-quarters full to the brim of cans to donate. It was a good day had by all.

"This is our fourth or fifth year and we'll definitely do it again next year. I think especially with Covid, it's even more important to be giving back to the community and doing what we can.

The Rotorua community turned out in force for the Zorb Rotorua locals' day. Photo / Supplied

"We're all locals, we all live here and the Salvation Army does such great work so every year we want to support them any way we can. When you're a local business you should support your local community."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank is done with support from the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM. It runs until December 19.

During the appeal, the team are seeking non-perishable food donations to help the foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into 2021.

Zorb Rotorua crew member Owen Turuta. Photo / Andrew Warner

In 2019, the foodbank gave out 446 food parcels to people in need.

The number distributed by November this year was already more than double that at 1062.