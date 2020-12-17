Winter Wonderland bringing festive cheer to Cantabria Lifecare

Cybil McKenzie surrounded by lights in the Winter Wonderland entrance. Photo / Shauni James

A giant singing Santa, about 27 Christmas trees, snowmen, lights, reindeer and a brightly burning fire are just some of the decorations creating a magical wonderland at Rotorua's Cantabria Lifecare.

Activities co-ordinator June Hamilton says this is the second time Cantabria Lifecare has created a Christmas Winter Wonderland for the festive season, but this time the display is much bigger.

She says it took about three days to set it all up and residents created their own snowmen, Santas and Christmas bells by using terracotta pots, and helped with decorating the trees.

"The residents always want to come through and sit by the fire. They get lots of enjoyment out of it.

"I think it brings joy and happiness to our residents. Some don't really get out for Christmas so it's nice to see, and it jogs their memory as well."

She says it is also nice to end the year with festive cheer after everything related to Covid-19 and lockdowns.

"Even the family members that come through have been taking photos."

Resident Cybil McKenzie says you see the Christmas Winter Wonderland once and then can't keep away.

"It's a huge credit to the staff and the time they put into it."

Anne Manson says the display is gorgeous and Valerie says it is magical.

"It's like you're coming into a different world, it's so lovely," Valerie says.

Tom Hodgkinson says it is fantastic and colourful.

"I like the trees and Santa, and am looking forward to a great Christmas at Cantabria."