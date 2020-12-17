Rotorua Museum Community Christmas Tree: Donate a gift for families in need

A previous Rotorua Museum Community Christmas Tree. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Museum and Rotorua Library are celebrating the festive season in true Christmas spirit with the return of the Rotorua Museum Community Christmas Tree for a worthy cause.

After a tough 2020, they are asking for local support in the form of donated gifts to the Waiariki Women's Refuge.

Donations are welcome until January 7. However, families might like to bring along gifts when they attend the Christmas Festival tomorrow.

If those attending the festival are able to contribute a gift to the Community Christmas Tree, it will go a long way in making a challenging festive period just that little bit special.

Waiariki Women's Refuge manager Paula Coker sends out a big thank you to everyone who donates on behalf of the refuge staff, and the women and children in their care.

"These gifts add a special touch for families under women's refuge care during extremely tough times," says Paula.

All gifts should have a gift tag indicating whether it is for a boy, girl or mother and the suitable age range.

Rotorua Museum events and engagement lead Tori Williams believes it is a good chance for children to understand and experience the gift of giving at Christmas time.

"Some children find some of their own toys to give to kids in need. If they are still in good condition but aren't played with anymore, that's perfect.

"Other kids have used some of their own pocket money to buy some toys. It is a lovely feeling," says Tori.

For more information contact tori.williams@rotorualc.nz or call (07) 351 8055.