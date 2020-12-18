Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Record number of families to benefit

"You should be proud of yourselves."

That is the message from Salvation Army corps officers Kylie and Ralph Overbye after an overwhelmingly successful Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal that will give a record number of families a helping hand.

A final tally will be announced next week, after last-minute donations have been received, but this year's appeal has already received a record $57,365.80 in cash and food.

These donations will help more than 300 families enjoy the relief of receiving a Christmas food parcel from the Salvation Army in the coming days.

When the appeal started in November, the Rotorua Daily Post reported demand for Salvation Army food parcels this year had more than doubled that of 2019 with almost two months left in the year.

The Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank gave out 446 food parcels last year. By November this year, that number had already more than doubled to 1062.

Of those recipients, 684 families or clients received food for the first time. In 2019, 267 were first-timers.

Kylie Overbye said the community's generosity during the appeal, like in previous years, had been heartwarming.

"It's the gift of giving and I think that speaks volumes about this community," she said.

"On behalf of the Salvation Army, Ralph and I want to congratulate the Rotorua community for their incredible love, support and generosity to help those less fortunate through this season.

"Particularly this year because it's a year like we have not experienced before and still the generosity has been outstanding. We are so proud to be part of this Rotorua community, it's an honour."

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said Rotorua had shown amazing support for this year's appeal, which was much needed after such a tough year.

''So many families will now have food on their table, all thanks to everyone who has shown their amazing support," Inglis said.

Ashleigh Stokes and Rex Meihana from Kids.Com.Educare Central deliver food to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal. Photo/ Ben Fraser

This year's appeal follows a tough year for many people in Rotorua.

For the year ending in June, the Salvation Army provided transitional housing services and provided more than 3100 nights of accommodation in 11 units for those in need.

In July, the Ministry of Housing released its 2018 report into severe housing deprivation, finding 729 people in Rotorua were classed as living in "severely crowded" homes.

According to Statistics New Zealand's most recent data on median income, the 2018 median was $28,000 and the median household average was $65,300.

An Infometrics spokesman told the Daily Post this year that more people were on Jobseeker, sole parent and other benefits as well as more households with more than one family.

In October, Te Taumata o Ngati Whakaue Iho Ake Trust team leader Jordon Harris said homelessness was growing and more people were seeking help, with more waiting for permanent housing.

The Salvation Army team, staff and volunteers, have this week worked particularly long hours packing and starting to distribute the food parcels.

"It has been a staggering response. I thank every single person and business."

Kylie Overbye said a highlight in the past couple of weeks had been the families who got behind the appeal.

"We've had some lovely families come in," she said.

"One family was selling eggs and cupcakes at the market to raise money. We had another really young family who have grown vegetable seedlings and sold them to donate money.

"It's just so nice to see families thinking about the big picture and finding different ways to do things - it's educational and it's just so delightful. Heartwarming really is the word, seeing families help other less fortunate families."

Kids.Com.Educare Central donate to Christmas Appeal.

Salvation Army social worker Puawaereti Ryder has been giving out food parcels this week and said it was a special experience.

"We've had lots of tears," she said.

"A lot of them had no idea they were going to be blessed this Christmas. A lot of the services who refer people [to be recipients], I sent out pānui [notices] to them asking for whānau who have worked really well with them throughout 2020.

"A lot of these people have worked hard to try to change circumstances for them. Sometimes we don't even know how much of a relief this food will be for them until they come and get it."

Ryder said many recipients were in disbelief when they saw the generosity of the community offering them support.

"It has given a lot of families relief this Christmas so it's really cool.

"We wouldn't have been able to do it without our community, the schools, the businesses, the people. We're so lucky to have this community."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal ran from November 7 to December 19 with the aim of helping the Salvation Army distribute food parcels to families in need this Christmas.

The annual The Hits Fill the Bus event, which was always a major contributor, saw a record-breaking 9376 items worth $18,752 donated in one day.

That was up from 7166 items worth $14,332 last year.