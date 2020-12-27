Rotorua's Good Vibes Summer Festival has soggy start as hail and heavy rain hits

Doing their best to keep dry. Photo / Supplied by Kylie Hill

Rain, thunder and hail all helped to make a soggy time of it for Good Vibes Summer Festival goers while other locals rejoiced in getting a "white Christmas".

There was 1500 tickets sold for tonight's Good Vibes event featuring top Kiwi acts including Sons of Zion, Katchafire, Three houses Down and House of Shem.

Concert goers at Good Vibes Summer Festival try to stay dry. Photo / Supplied by Kylie Hill

But not long after the gates opened, the forecasted thunderstorm arrived bringing with it heavy rain and hail. The worst of the rain was over by 6.30pm.

Concert goer Lani Kereopa said she had organised to go to the event with her family and despite being warned there could be rain later, she assumed there would be a lot of cover like there was at the July Good Vibes Winter Festival, which sold out to 3000 people despite the heavy rain.

However, she said after they got their arm bands "topped up" with drink tokens, the rain started.

She said they had to leave because they all got too wet.

Good Vibes Summer Festival organiser Pato Alvarez from Pato Entertainment said there were 1500 tickets sold but a few people left because of the rain.

In response to the criticism about cover, he said they had hoped being summer the chances of rain were less.

They weren't giving refunds but they were allowing people to go back into the event if they had left - something which didn't normally happen as it was "one way in and out" policy.

It was a white Christmas in December for some Rotorua locals tonight. Photo / Supplied

"Yes it was unfortunate about the rain, we are allowing anyone to come back into the event at any time if they left due to weather as few people left when the hail came. We hoped for a summer event the rain would hold off and we have learned for next time.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their support and hope they still got to see their favourite artists."

Alvarez said the event still went great.

"The bands enjoy coming to Rotorua. It's always a great city to perform in, other than the weather not been with us, everything is great."

Meanwhile, the rest of Rotorua rejoiced in playing in the hail with several Rotorua residents posting photos of the hail in their backyards.