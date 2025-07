Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in the leg in Murupara on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information after a shooting in Murupara.

Detective Sergeant Phil Wilkinson said a Murupara man was shot in the leg on Saturday and taken to Waikato Hospital.

He remained in a stable condition.

Police searched a nearby address and the occupants were assisting with the inquiry, Wilkinson said.