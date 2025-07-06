The change is part of Kāinga Ora’s axing of hundreds of social housing projects because they “no longer represent value for money”. The project was to have been Rotorua’s first three-storey housing complex.

The Kāinga Ora site on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd.

Kāinga Ora’s review means there are seven developments totalling 47 homes that are not going ahead in Rotorua.

These are the 24 homes on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd, six on Thomas Cr, six on Middleton Rd, three on Roger St, three on Corilin Pl, two on Garnet Pl and three on Milton Grove.

Three properties (on Roger St, Corlin Place and Milton Grove) have older homes still on-site and remain tenanted, and two properties (on Thomas Cres and Middleton Rd) will have the homes divested. A final decision was still being made on what to do with the Garnet Place property.

There are still six developments planned for the 2026 and 2027 financial years that will go ahead, which will result in 39 homes being built.

They include the 13 on Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd, and another 14 at 65 and 65A Clayton Rd. This development will result in two-, three- and four-bedroom houses being built.

The Kāinga Ora spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post site preparation had started and the homes should be finished by March next year.

Other developments still going ahead include three homes on Turner Drive, three on Kea St, three on Mount View Drive and three on Sequoia Cres.

Kāinga Ora Waikato and Bay of Plenty regional director Mark Rawson said the organisation would build additional social housing at the Government’s direction.

“The number of new houses planned for delivery in Rotorua is in line with that direction.”

What the now-scrapped three-storey Kāinga Ora apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd would have looked like.

The cuts are part of a major “reset” the agency is undertaking after concerns emerged it had lost focus on its core role as a social housing landlord and veered too far into property development.

This followed a review former Prime Minister Sir Bill English led that found the agency’s debt had jumped from $2.7 billion in 2018 to $12.3b by June 2023, and was set to increase to $23b by 2028.

Kāinga Ora assessed 466 social housing projects nationally. It scrapped 212, which came to 3479 homes.

Work, including scoping and planning, had already gone into those projects, and cancelling them meant it would lose about $180m.

The Ranolf St-Malfroy Rd site

Kāinga Ora bought the 20,000sq m site on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St for $6.45m in June 2021, for a staged housing development.

The first stage was 37 homes, including 25 stand-alone homes, which were built off-site. This was followed by the construction of three sets of four one-bedroom units – 12 homes in total, which became known locally as the “container homes”.

The Kāinga Ora apartments on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd that have already been built. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The Rotorua Daily Post revealed earlier this year that the 12 one-bedroom units cost more than $630,000 each to build, not including the cost to buy the land.

Kāinga Ora said at the time that the $7.6m expense was not something that would have been repeated or approved under the new Government.

Other one-bedroom units completed across the country were nearly half the cost, between $325,000 and $520,000 each.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.