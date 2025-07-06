Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Kāinga Ora scraps Rotorua three-storey Ranolf St-Malfroy Rd apartments and reveals new plan

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

What the new homes on the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St will look like.

Kāinga Ora’s plans to build two three-storey blocks of 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd corner have been scrapped.

Instead, the government agency will build 13 two-bedroom homes on the site.

There will be four two-storey, double-bedroom duplex homes and nine double-bedroom, two-storey flats.



