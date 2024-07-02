Kāinga Ora still intends to deliver 300 homes by the middle of 2026 in Rotorua. Those projects could include (clockwise from left) two on Fairy Springs Rd, one on Clayton Rd and a large development on Mansfield Place. Photos / Andrew Warner
The Government has promised those in contracted emergency housing in Rotorua will get priority for the new social homes as part of its election promise to end emergency housing motels within two years.
Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka previously told the Rotorua Daily Post it was anticipated about two-thirds of new homes being delivered between now and the end of next year would be made available to those in contracted emergency housing.
“If it wasn’t for the Government doing what they were doing in the last year, there would be a lot of hurt going on but it had to slow up really, they couldn’t keep building at the same pace.”
Bradley had just finished 20 apartments on Lake Rd and was building 15 apartments on Fairy Springs Rd. Both developments were under contract with Kāinga Ora, with ownership being transferred to Kāinga Ora on completion.
He said it would be an uncertain time for many tradies until Kāinga Ora formalised its new plan.
“It’s a difficult time for all. It doesn’t help having Kāinga Ora pull back but on the other hand it wasn’t something Rotorua particularly wanted as it was giving us a certain branding.”
New homes for the eastern side of Rotorua
The first new Kāinga Ora homes on the east side of Rotorua have been officially opened.
The five two-bedroom, double-storey duplex homes on Wharenui Rd, Ōwhata were blessed by Ngāti Te Roro-o-te-Rangi kaumātua Paraone Pirika last Monday.
Families were in the process of being matched to the homes and signing tenancies.
Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy said at the time of the opening that the homes werewell connected to schools and shopping centres.
“These homes will be welcomed by the five whānau who will be moving in over the coming weeks. We continue to work closely with MSD [Ministry of Social Development] and [housing service hub] Te Pokapū to reduce the use of emergency housing motels in Rotorua.”