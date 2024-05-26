Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua commercial building consent numbers worst in decades - developer

Kiri Gillespie
By
4 mins to read
Rotorua developer Ray Cook says the lack of non-residential building projects is the worst he has ever seen. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua developer Ray Cook says the lack of non-residential building projects is the worst he has ever seen. Photo / Andrew Warner

A leading property developer says a downturn in Rotorua commercial development is the worst he has seen in decades.

Ray Cook said he had worked in the construction industry for five decades and in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post