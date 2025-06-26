Builder Penny Homes from Taupō undertook the project in a partnership deal with Kāinga Ora, which included an agreement to hand over ownership once the work was completed according to contract.

Penny Homes commercial project manager Matt Faulkner said the company was proud to deliver 49 much-needed homes.

The project had employed about 300 people, 80% of whom were from Rotorua, he said. The remainder came from Tauranga and surrounding communities.

A community playground stands at the heart of the new development.

“This has created hundreds of jobs and will continue to generate employment as the second stage of the development moves forward.

“Through this project, we’ve partnered with subcontractors who share our kaupapa, providing rangatahi from Rotorua Lakes High with hands-on experience across key trades like carpentry, plumbing and electrical work. It’s a privilege to support the next generation of skilled workers while delivering quality homes that meet real and lasting needs.”

In the middle of the development is a community playground, which Faulkner said contributed to the welcoming environment and gave families a place they could thrive, feel connected and have a sense of belonging.

The homes have been built on a 3.3ha site on the corner of Mansfield Rd and Ōwhata Rd. They include 41 single-storey houses and eight double-storey.

There are six one-bedroom homes, four with two bedrooms, 12 with three bedrooms, two with four bedrooms, three with five bedrooms and three with six bedrooms.

Twenty-two of the homes are considered accessible, with 12 of them built to universal design standards.

Each home has an outdoor patio, garden and fenced private section.

The site plan for the 49 homes on the corner of Mansfield Rd and Ōwhata Rd.

Civil works started in October 2023, and the second stage should be finished by early to mid-2026.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty acting regional director Mark Bulder said people living in temporary housing, such as motels, other emergency housing and transitional housing in Rotorua, would move into the homes.

Kāinga Ora was matching suitable families to the homes and expected the first to move in from early July.

“We’re pleased to see the completion of these quality homes and the green space and playground area, and I know whānau moving in will be excited to make their new lives here.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said there was no doubt there was a significant housing need in Rotorua.

“There’s also a need to prioritise local contractors as much as possible, and it’s great this has been recognised through this housing project.”

She said Penny Homes had an excellent reputation and was local to the region, so it was appreciated that Rotorua trades and suppliers were used.

“We’re seeing a record amount of housing options being consented and built in Rotorua, including retirement villages, iwi housing developments, and rural lifestyle blocks.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.