Rotorua's Arts Village buzzing as creativity and information shared

The Rotorua Multicultural Council was one of many stallholders. Photo / Supplied

The atmosphere was "buzzing" as people enjoyed learning about new things to get involved with and being immersed in creativity.

The Arts Village Community and Family Event was held recently, connecting the wider community to groups and artists in town while celebrating the International Day of Families.

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says the event went well and they had about 650 people through, which they were stoked with.

There was also roughly 90 stallholder members/volunteers/artists/performers involved on the day.

"It felt really good - the building was full and happy, it was buzzing.

"There was great feedback. Lots of people found out about new things to get involved with in our community, and stallholders also enjoyed kōrero with one another and making new connections."

She says since the weather was "a little iffy" they had to make a few changes to the site plan and bring everything inside, including the live music.

The Arts Village was buzzing on the day. Photo / Supplied

"We pushed back our reception desk and turned out entrance way into a stage. It was lovely hearing performances through the building and seeing everyone co-operate with one another to make it all come together beautifully.

"The performances were amazing and we had heaps of feedback on these, especially the young performers from Lakes Performing Arts."

Mary-Beth says other highlights were seeing the village's resident potters studio humming with activity, and the "wild painting" session run by Jill Walker and Brian Potiki from the Travelling Tuataras.

"Children had a lovely day making art with their hands and creating some awesome stuff."

The Arts Village would like to have even more happening in the future - "If we had better weather and more activities outside we would love that".

Colours and creativity flowed at the event. Photo / Supplied

She says the day, music and children's activities were supported by Rotorua Lakes Council, Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua, and Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust.

"We are so thankful for our amazing community who support our mahi here at the village."