Rotorua's The Arts Village invites all to celebrate community and families

Part of the 2019 Arts and Community Expo. Photo / Supplied

Part of the 2019 Arts and Community Expo. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is rich with local talents and organisations that help make this community vibrant and creative.

The Arts Village Community and Family Event hopes to connect the wider community to the art groups and artists in town while celebrating the International Day of Families.

This event will be held tomorrow

, from 10am to 12.30pm.

People will be able to learn more about the diverse range of creative events, groups and opportunities available to the community.

The event will involve a broad variety of community groups and artists, including but not limited to, those that meet at The Arts Village.

There will be family-friendly activities and The Arts Village is utilising some of the networks from Children's Day.

Art activities on the day include Wild Painting with Jill Walker from the Travelling Tuataras. It is free to join for all ages and all materials will be provided.

There will also be a photo booth and live music from local musicians and performing groups.

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says, "This event is a response to requests from the community to have more access to information about what is available, as well as more free community arts events.

"Last year we were unable to hold the event due to the Covid-19 lockdown."

Coffin Club Rotorua is one of the returning groups that will be joining this year's event.

This club is the original beginning of the Coffin Club concept in the world and has been running since 2010.

Katie Williams of the Coffin Club Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Katie Williams, one of the members, says the club has great fun, and socialises and supports each other, as well as normalising death and dying with open talk.

She says loneliness of the elderly is a massive community problem.

"The Community and Family Event at our own Arts Village is awesome and welcomed back this year.

"We are pleased to have opportunities to make a huge difference in many lives. We have much to share at our stall and will be delighted to meet people and talk and care."

The Arts Village team is looking forward to celebrating the day with everyone.

The Arts Village Cafe is also doing a 10 per cent discount on coffee sales during the event.

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, get in touch with The Arts Village through activities@artsvillage.org.nz.

The Arts Village thanks its project funders Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua and Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust.

Music Line-Up

● 10am-10.30am: Jane Solly and Ukulele Group

● 10.30am to 11am: Lakes Performing Arts Centre

● 11am to 11.30am: Rob Howard

● 11.30am to 12pm: Rotorua Music School

● 12pm to 12:30: Lee McKenzie

Stallholders

● Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival

● Bay of Plenty Actors Studio LTD

● Coffin Club Rotorua

● Cony's Art

● Creative Communities Scheme Rotorua

● English Language Partners Rotorua

● Life Drawing Group

● Older Persons Community Centre Trust (Parksyde Community Centre)

● Pleasure Painters

● Razor Taser Laser

● RLC Performing Arts Team

● Rotorua Astronomical Society

● Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust

● Rotorua Honey Bee Club

● Rotorua Multicultural Council

● Rotorua Music School Incorporated

● Rotorua Potters Group

● Rotorua Writers Group

● Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa (Rotorua Museum)

● The Curious Fox

● Toi Ohomai Creative Arts - Bachelor of Creative Industries

● Ukulele Classes with Jane Solly

● Vanessa McWilliams

● Varney

● Vegas City Limits

● Volunteering Bay of Plenty

● Yantra Designs

● And more groups and artists