TUAKANA TEINA exhibition celebrating Te Arawa's creatives at Arts Village

Curator Chanz Mikaere speaking at the opening. Photo / Supplied

The community is encouraged to celebrate and marvel at the art of Te Arawa's creatives in an exhibition which opened this week.

The Arts Village is currently hosting TUAKANA TEINA: The Exhibition in its Studio Gallery from January 20 to February 27. The opening was held on Tuesday evening.

TUAKANA TEINA: The Exhibition is a celebration of Te Arawa's creatives currently

contributing to the visual culture of Rotorua.

Curator Chanz Mikaere says Rotorua is built on the creative legacies of our Tupuna, and despite Covid-19, this legacy has continued to flourish.

"The Rahui was an opportunity to wananga and steadily hone skills and ideas. Artists were in demand to provide inspiration, beauty, entertainment and meaning in uncertain times.

"Creatives were forced to pivot to respond to these demands, and we did.

"From Whakairo to fashion, to fibre, to painting, to digital lamination, drawing and installation, the entire exhibition is a snapshot of the state of the arts in Te Arawa.

"Exhibiting side by side as Tuakana and Teina is essential to extending creative platforms. TUAKANA TEINA is a celebration of this generation's esteemed practitioners and new, exciting voices emerging."

Chanz says this exhibition was created as a response to a lack of exhibition space in Rotorua.

"There are discussions we must have as Te Arawa artists across our art forms and platforms about the way forward.

"Adapting to technology, social media, podcasts, taking the exhibitions online. We need to wananga how we move forward."

She says it has been an absolute pleasure to curate TUAKANA TEINA.

"My team have been exceptional. The space is challenging, as are some of the works.

"Now, we get to set a precedent of rebuilding creative relationships and pathways that are for our creativity, not necessarily what the market chooses."

Many people gathered for the 'TUAKANA TEINA: The Exhibition' opening on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says TUAKANA TEINA really showcases some of the rich talent of Te Arawa artists and their diverse range of practices.

"We are so stoked to have this beautiful exhibition of mahi in our Studio Gallery.

"I think the array of work really highlights the wealth of talent and experience of Te Arawa artists. The work is stunning and there are amazing pieces available for sale at a range of price points."

Mary-Beth says she wants to highlight the work Chanz has done to co-ordinate and curate this exhibition.

"This show would not have been possible without her mahi, mana, and passion and this has been a really meaningful collaboration.

"We wanted to recognise Ngāti Whakaue as our mana whenua here onsite, and are stoked to have the funding support for TUAKANA TEINA from Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and Aronui Indigneous Arts Festival."

Ringatoi/Artists

Karl Leonard

Maori Carving Art by Rakei Kingi

Hohua Mohi MOKO 101

Kereama Taepa

Cori Marsters

Joel Buck Marsters

Mur Bidois

Richard Francis

Piwiki Kingi

Akoni Pakinga

Rawiri Pakinga

Tawhanga Rika

Ike Proctor

Te Kaiamo Okeroa Rogers

Tihini Grant

Chanz Mikaere

Jamie Rolleston

Cian Elyse White

Wairata Warbrick

Toi - by Renata Curtis - Māori Artist

Kellez McManus Haimona

Darnel Eparaima Gotz

Chelsey Bramley

Anahera Alixene Curtis