More than 130 pieces on show in Rotorua Potters Group exhibition

Potters learning new skills at a workshop. Photo / Supplied

Creative works demonstrating the world of ceramics and the wonders one can build with their hands and clay will be showcased in an annual exhibition.

The Rotorua Potters Group is set to hold its annual group exhibition at the The Arts Village in the Cottage and Mosaic Galleries.

The show runs from October 24 to November 14 during The Arts Village opening hours.

This year's annual show features 130 pottery pieces from 19 artists, with varying styles and prices ranging from $18 to $650.

The show is an opportunity to reintroduce the community to the world of ceramics and the wonders one can build with their hands and clay, especially in the age of mass production and glossy screens.

It is also an opportunity for the potters to engage with the public, especially for new members who are participating in the exhibition.

The Rotorua Potters Group is scheduling an open studio day where the public can kōrero and explore the group's space in Studio Three at The Arts Village.

"The community will get to see the works of a wide range of local potters, each with their unique work ideas, motivations, and goals," says Rotorua Potters Group president Nick Feisst.

The public is invited to the opening night today,

from 5.30pm to 7pm at The Arts Village. It is free to enter.

The exhibition is supported with funding from the Rotorua Civic Arts Trust.

Artists: Allan Rockell, Anna McLay, Caroline Hartley, Casey Lowe, Colleen Pakes, Helen Bennett, Jemma Morrison, Julia Fuller, Kaeleb Ngatai, Karen Rolston, Kelvin Burton, Keith Palmer, Loza, Mick Cassidy, Nicholas Feisst, Samantha Garnier, Selwyn Hatrick, Shirley Dean (Tich), Sue McNeil.

Exhibition dates

• Exhibition opening: Friday, October 23, 5.30pm to 7pm.

• Exhibition period: Saturday, October 24 to Saturday, November 14.

• Studio open day: Saturday, November 7, 10am to 2pm.

• The Arts Village Gallery Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 3.30pm; Saturday, 10am to 2pm.