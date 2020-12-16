Rotorua thanks Jill Nicholas for more than 60 years' service to journalism and the community

Jill Nicholas with good friend and Te Arawa leader Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / Supplied by Tracey Scott

The Countess of Koutu, a diminutive Clark Kent, journalism royalty and an inspiration to young writers.

These are just some of the words used to describe Rotorua's Jill Nicholas at a special gathering on Tuesday held to mark her more than 60-year contribution to journalism and the community.

Former Rotorua lawyer and among the first women to be appointed a district court judge, Cecilie Rushton, with Jill Nicholas. Photo / Supplied by Tracey Scott

More than 130 people gathered at Novotel Rotorua Clark's Bar to say thank you to Nicholas' 62 years of pen and paper in hand - in what was described as a "truly outstanding" career.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick presented Nicholas with a certificate of appreciation to mark her service to journalism and the community.

The crowd that gathered to honour Jill Nicholas. Photo / Supplied by Tracey Scott

"I can't imagine anyone else who could pull a more diverse and a more caring group of people together," Chadwick said.

Nicholas was the author of the Rotorua Daily Post's Our People series which highlighted the lives of everyday Rotorua residents. She was also a former radio journalist, Rotorua Daily Post chief reporter and assistant editor and more recently contract court reporter.

Chadwick also acknowledged Nicholas' service to other community organisations including Zonta, Altrusa, U3A and her service on many government and local-body working parties - years of work that also saw her awarded a Queen's Service Medal in 2015.

Chadwick said her late husband, criminal lawyer John Chadwick, got to know Nicholas through her court reporting.

She said John would look forward to Nicholas' court reporting as it was always fair and even-handed.

"Thank you for your amazing contribution to our people and our place."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick makes a special presentation to Jill Nicholas. Photo / Supplied by Tracey Scott

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis described Nicholas' career as a "truly outstanding" achievement.

He outlined how the Our People series began in May 2009 and said it was a remarkable achievement that lasted 11 years.

"Those stories made us richer as people in the community and Jill you did an absolutely marvellous job."

Inglis said there were many times members of the public would specifically request Nicholas to write their stories.

''Jill also covered court and we knew we could trust Jill in court as we know it's a place you have to get it right.

"I would like to thank you for your services to the community."

Retired Rotorua Coroner Wallace Bain was among the speakers. Photo / Supplied by Jill Nicholas

Retired Rotorua Coroner Wallace Bain said he got to realise how good Nicholas was as a journalist through her reporting of coroners' cases.

He said one of the functions of a coroner was to bring the circumstances of death to the attention of the public to prevent further deaths. He said to do that they relied on journalists.

"Without the press and people like Jill no one would know the cause of death and there would be further deaths. The other thing I came to admire is you were linking with the community, you weren't just reporting.

"You were the gold standard, happy retirement," Bain said.

Newstalk ZB political editor and good friend Barry Soper made a surprise appearance. Photo / Tracey Scott

Newstalk ZB political editor and good friend Barry Soper said Nicholas was an inspiration to him and many journalists of his ilk.

"We love meeting people, we love writing stories and we love to see justice done."

He said it was those basics that Nicholas had left in young journalists' minds which made her an icon in the business.

A letter was read from good friend and former Rotorua Daily Post reporter Catherine Watson, now living in Australia, that said the "really interesting stuff" happened when Nicholas retired from the newsroom.

Jill Nicholas and Kelly Makiha. Photo / Supplied by Tracey Scott

"The Rotorua court became her domain. She was a familiar sight, a diminutive Clark Kent who always got the facts because she knew everyone: the clerks, the tea lady, judges, police prosecutors, barristers, trainee lawyers, and most of the criminals."

She said during this period Our People was born and the series became a Saturday morning "must-read".

"My favourites were not about the mayors and CEOs but the bus drivers and posties and nans with an extraordinary story. Jill could go for a haircut and come home with two or three subjects."

Watson said the "Jill Nicholas collection" was as important as the "Don Stafford collection".

"A trove of information for future historians and a taonga for the people who call Rotorua home."