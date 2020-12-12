Rotorua youngster Nevaeh Harvey gets Go Baby Go from new Rotary club

Nevaeh Harvey might not be able to move as freely as other 7-year-olds, but do they own their own mini BMW complete with music, horn and personalised plate?

The youngster is "over the moon" after getting a Go Baby Go car presented to her this week thanks to funds raised by Rotorua's newest Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport.

Nevaeh has cerebral palsy hemiplegia, which is a type of cerebral palsy that results from damage to the part of the brain that controls muscle movements.

For Nevaeh, that means she can't move the right side of her body properly and if she doesn't keep on top of her condition she could end up in a wheelchair.

But her mum, Camilia Ransfield, doubts that'll be the case for her bubbly, bright and determined wee girl who gives everything a go.

"She has to have constant physio to keep her right side moving and if she doesn't it stiffens up. She has trouble balancing and can't do things like tie her own shoes up. But she's so confident, if she sees someone doing something she can't, she will give it a go and push herself to do it."

That confidence has been given an added boost after the Rotary club paid her a visit this week and handed over her new $1500 Go Baby Go car.

The car is purpose-built for Nevaeh to align her hips in position.

"When she saw it she jumped in straight away and said 'come on then, take me for a ride'. She was so excited and said 'look mum it even has music and a horn'. I think she's now got a flasher car than her mum. She's just over the moon."

Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport past charter president Chris Joseph said he and his wife, Lynne, attended a Rotary function in Auckland where they saw a presentation from Go Baby Go.

They were so impressed at the voluntary work the company did to help children with disabilities they decided to fundraise on behalf of the club $3000 to allow two children within the Rotorua district to benefit from the cars. The second recipient is yet to be chosen.

Joseph said the club was the first Rotary Club in New Zealand under the Passport model of "flexibility, affordability, diversity and fun" and already had 24 members.

He said the aim of the club was to attract younger members and offer more flexibility with fewer meetings.

He was impressed the club managed to raise the $3000 with a raffle that had a first prize of a week's stay at Edgewater Resort in Wanaka.