Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua homeless crisis: Meal service moved on from near Rotorua Central Mall to Kuirau Park

5 minutes to read

A meal service that feeds the homeless is moving from Amohau St to Kuirau Park. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

A controversial meal service for the homeless has been given a new home in Kuirau Park following complaints from Rotorua Central Mall.

The service feeds up to 200 homeless people daily from 5pm and sees

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.