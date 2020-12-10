Rotorua homeless crisis: Meal service moved on from near Rotorua Central Mall to Kuirau Park

A meal service that feeds the homeless is moving from Amohau St to Kuirau Park. Photo / Getty Images

A controversial meal service for the homeless has been given a new home in Kuirau Park following complaints from Rotorua Central Mall.

The service feeds up to 200 homeless people daily from 5pm and sees those in need go to a drop-off point and collect a container of food cooked or collected by a local trust.

The service goes under the Feeding Rotorua Charitable Trust umbrella and is run by Percy Poharama and his wife.

The food is either bought by Poharama or is donated by local businesses. His wife cooks the meals and together they pack them into containers when Poharama finishes work. They also have support from local churches and restaurants.

Poharama, who is a Christian, said he wouldn't turn anyone away because of their backgrounds.

The service had previously operated at different locations but more recently had been on Amohau St, on a grass reserve on the outskirts of Rotorua Central Mall.

However, mall general manager Peter Faulkner said the service was causing issues for tenants of the mall with staff feeling intimidated as they walked to their cars after work and there were reports of vandalism and rubbish left behind.

Police had said they were monitoring the delivery points as there were issues at times arising from those gathering to collect the food.

This week the Rotorua Lakes Council had allowed the service to move to council-owned Kuirau Park, between Kahukura Rugby Club and the new area for the Kuirau Park Saturday Rotary Market.

Council chief executive Geoff Williams said the council had discussions with the trust and agreed to allow it to use the Kuirau Park area.

"We are working on an agreement that sets out the expectations around the use of the Kuirau Park space."

He said they also discussed concerns expressed by the general public and owners and tenants of Central Mall.

He said in the past the council had moved the service on from Government Gardens due to behaviour issues.

"Our role as council is to consider and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all members of our community in public spaces and it is our expectation that the trust will manage this in a way that does not have a negative impact on other members of the public."

Faulkner said the moving of the service was great news.

However, he said it moved the problem and didn't address the underlying issue, and he called on additional support from services such as the Ministry of Social Development to help address the underlying issues.

"While there is a denial that this is not an imported problem, it seems coincidental that Auckland's problem has fallen off the radar whilst ours is front and centre. Unless we find a solution, then this will have long-term issues for the city as a tourist destination."

In response to Faulkner's comments, ministry regional commissioner Mike Bryant from Rotorua said they were working with agencies to resolve the issues facing families and individuals in Rotorua.

"We are working together with Te Taumata Ngāti Whakaue, Visions of a Helping Hand, Rotorua Lakes Council, Lakes District Health Board and a number of local government, government and community organisations to ensure people have somewhere to stay.

"When people are experiencing homelessness, they may need extra support to get back on their feet and into more stable housing.

"We have intensive case managers and navigators who are a single and consistent point of contact and provide one-on-one support for people living in emergency housing.

"Where more support is needed, navigators from local community organisations co-ordinate with community, health and government services to ensure people get the support they need to access and sustain suitable housing."

He said they had contracted providers, including Emerge, Visions of a Helping Hand, Link Housing, Housing First, WERA and others to support clients. It had also worked with Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes District Council and others on He Papakāinga, He Hāpori Taurikura – A Strategy for Homes and Thriving Communities.

"We recognise that housing in the region is complex and will take time to resolve."

Bryant said they were aware of the concerns raised about the behaviour of some of the people getting support.

"It is important to understand that many families and individuals who access housing support are New Zealanders who need support and want to move forward in a positive way."

The Ministry's Auckland regional commissioner Mark Goldsmith said there was a housing shortage nationwide and the ministry didn't proactively move clients around the country or send them to Rotorua.

"Our clients make their own choices about where they want to live."