Challenge Rotorua was ram-raided last night. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua petrol station is the latest site to be ram-raided after a car went through its front doors and left them "totally damaged".

Malfroy Rd's Challenge Rotorua manager Surjit Singh said it was ram-raided around 10pm Wednesday.

Boxes of cigarette lighters, soft drinks and chips were among the items taken.

The till system had been broken into but no money was taken as there was none in the till, Singh said.

"We were notified by the alarm system then we went [and] the police were already here."

Singh said the building had been temporarily secured last night as its two front doors were "totally damaged" after the car went through them.

"It will take a long time, maybe more than one month, for the new doors."

Singh said the shop was open and operating today.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation was underway following a burglary at a service station on Malfroy Rd.

"At about 10.05pm police received multiple calls advising a car had been used to force entry into the building.

"Several people were observed running into the store before they have left in a second vehicle. The car used to gain entry was left at the scene. It had been previously stolen from Rotorua.

"Police are currently making inquiries to establish the circumstances and identify those involved," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number on 220609/0837. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last month the Government announced support for businesses after a recent spate of burglaries involving vehicles being driven through storefronts.