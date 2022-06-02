One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa northwest of Rotorua.
SH5 is closed between SH36 and SH28 and motorists are urged to delay their journey or face long delays.
Police were notified of the crash at about 3.10am.
The single occupant died at the scene.
The road remains closed and cordons are in place where State Highway 5 intersects with Harwoods Rd and Tapapa Rd.
It's the second fatal crash in two days in the region after a person died on SH5 at Waimangu, south of Rotorua on Wednesday night.
More to come.