Stacey Jones came up with a decadent plan to bring the “big-city” experience to Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in February:

February 2:

“There is a baby in there.”

That was Donna-Marie Francis’ shock realisation as she peered into a vehicle flipped upside down on Amohau St.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash, which a witness says involved three vehicles.

Francis was walking to her car in the Farmers carpark when she heard a bang. She said a car turning left on to Amohau St from Rotorua Central had crashed into a parked car and flipped.

She ran to the upside-down car and saw a woman in the driver’s seat and noticed children’s toys in the car.

“I looked up and under and said (to two other men helping) ‘there is a baby in there’.”

Full story here.

The scene when a car flipped on Amohau St. Photo / Supplied

February 5:

Operation Morepork busted a $4.2 million hydroponic cannabis growing operation in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton that was described as “massive” and based on an “excellence model”.

The masterminds used bogus companies and stolen power to yield top quality cannabis that was being sold in bulk amounts.

They were family men and workers with either no or little criminal backgrounds. Now they’re in jail.

Journalist Kelly Makiha had the story.

Appearing for sentencing in the Rotorua District Court for being key figures in an operation cultivating cannabis were Clayton Grant (left), Joseph Horoparapa and Gareth Tabener. Photo / Andrew Warner

February 10:

First-home buyers and elderly renters were paying the price of a “dire shortage” of housing in Rotorua, agents said.

It came as a report projected the city would have a housing shortfall of 1890 homes by the beginning of next year.

The Rotorua Housing and Business Development Capacity Assessment 2021 was presented to Rotorua Lakes Council’s Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee meeting.

It stated the city had an unmet demand for 1500 homes. By 2030, the shortage was expected to be 1400, rising to 3630 by 2050.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Rotorua Rentals director Pauline Evans said the city had been in “dire shortage” of homes for about two or three years.

“I’ve never seen such shortages. It’s huge demand.”

Full story here.

Aerial view of Rotorua City. Photo / Andrew Warner





February 20:

The ocean is Jamie McDell’s “happy place”.

Lyrics the now 29-year-old musician wrote a decade ago, catapulting her onto Kiwi radios, reflect her love of the sea and life in the sunshine.

But 10 years later, McDell said she had found her true sound in returning to her country roots.

On February 25, McDell released a new self-titled album she said represents who she truly is.

“I’m trying to honour myself, my story and this style of songwriting that I really enjoy.”

Speaking from her Pāpāmoa home, the newly-married McDell said her pop hits about break-ups and “the golden age” no longer resonated with her.

Full story here.

Jamie McDell's pop songs don't relate to her now. Photo / Supplied

February 22:

A Rotorua school principal said it was a “no brainer” for teachers to be included in a Government scheme that loosens isolation rules for critical workers who return daily negative rapid antigen tests.

Principals across the wider Bay of Plenty were frustrated by a lack of access to the tests with one saying it was a “smack in the face”.

They said access to tests would ensure schools could stay open as Omicron cases rose and more teachers had to stay home due to close contact isolation requirements.

Ministry of Education communication to school leaders said “generally” schools would not be part of the scheme but exceptions would be made if a school did not have enough staff on site to care for children who could not learn from home. Staff at boarding school hostels were included in the scheme.

Full story here.

February 25:

The leader at one of Rotorua’s largest high schools is leaving after 19 years, it was announced.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh accepted a role as headmaster at Sacred Heart College in Auckland. In a letter to parents, Walsh said it was a decision “tinged with considerable sadness” but he knew he would leave the college in “good heart and shape”.

Walsh said after his long stint as principal it was time for him to “be brave and take on a new challenge”.

He also said the college was ready for a “new principal with a different vision”.

He expressed “enormous gratitude” for the ongoing support from the wider school community.

Full story here.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh. Photo / Andrew Warner

February 27:

Ask food-obsessive Stacey Jones what her favourite item to buy from the supermarket is, and she struggles.

As a culinary addict, it’s impossible for her to pick just one thing - and also, she notes, she prefers shopping at a farmers’ market.

“I am completely and utterly crackers about food,” she says.

Born and bred in London, Jones’ mum Caryl is a cordon bleu chef, and it wasn’t unusual for her to serve Jones and her two sisters smoked salmon mousse and pavlova for afternoon tea.

Dad Tony was an actuary but also had a chocolate business.

Now in New Zealand for 11 years, Jones, 40, has brought luxury touches to the Bay of Plenty as the founder of Kitchen Takeover.

Full story here.

February 28:

A working mother of two who asked to pitch a tent at campsites while hunting for a rental. A father who has moved in with his sister in Hamilton and commutes to Tauranga after being denied rentals because of his children’s ages. And a Rotorua mother who says it took two months to find a rental that wasn’t “rundown,” “damp,” or “mouldy”.

These were just some of the people affected by the rental crisis as real estate agents said changes to the Residential Tenancy Act have made landlords “more stringent than ever” when selecting tenants.

They told their stories.

Full story here.

Hamiora Taurima (right) with his wife, Philipa and their children. Photo / Supplied



