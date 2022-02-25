Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rental crisis: Families struggle to find homes as landlords tighten tenant criteria

7 minutes to read
Marina Kirk-Osman (right) with her husband and daughter. Photo / Supplied

Marina Kirk-Osman (right) with her husband and daughter. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A working mother of two who asked to pitch a tent at campsites while hunting for a rental. A father who has moved in with his sister in Hamilton and commutes to Tauranga after being

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.