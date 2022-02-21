Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Rotorua principals call for rapid antigen tests for teachers

5 minutes to read
Police move in on protesters, the Prime Minister signals to easing of restrictions and its claim and counter-claim over whats going on in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A Rotorua school principal says it is a "no brainer" for teachers to be included in a Government scheme that loosens isolation rules for critical workers who return daily negative rapid antigen tests.

Principals across

