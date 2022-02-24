John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh. Photo / Andrew Warner

The leader at one of Rotorua's largest high schools is leaving after 19 years.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh has accepted a role as headmaster at Sacred Heart College in Auckland.

In a letter to parents, Walsh said it was a decision "tinged with considerable sadness" but he knew he would leave the college in "good heart and shape".

Walsh said after his long stint as principal it was time for him to "be brave and take on a new challenge".

He also said the college was ready for a "new principal with a different vision", with the recruitment process soon starting.

"This will involve consultation with you on what you want in the next principal of John Paul College," he wrote.

He expressed "enormous gratitude" for the ongoing support from the wider school community.

Walsh making his first speech as principal of John Paul College after being officially welcomed. Photo / File

"John Paul College is a high achieving school with a wonderfully supportive community.

"I am very proud of what has been achieved over the last 19 years by successive boards, teachers, parents and our outstanding students."

While Walsh was "looking forward to the new challenges ahead", he would leave with "fond memories and few regrets".

He told the Rotorua Daily Post staff were "stunned silent for quite a long time" after he made the announcement.

"Many people expected me to stay on until I one day retire. People are a bit anxious about who the new leader is going to be because it is important in the lives of students, parents and staff."

He said the "level of self-sacrifice" demonstrated by staff, board members, students and parents over the years "restored confidence of the goodness in people".

Walsh, who went to a Marist Brothers Catholic school, said moving into his new role would be like "coming home".

Walsh photographed on the school grounds in 2009. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was looking forward to helping the school continue on its "bicultural journey" and took a particular interest in students' high-performing academic results.

"I thought while you can continue to add value, it is time for the school to have a new leader. As the headmaster at Sacred Heart College, I could more add value to that school.

Looking back on his time he was proud of the millions of dollars spent on building development - including the Thurston Performing Arts Centre completed in 2020.

He was also pleased with the "outstanding academic results, full school roll, amazing extracurricular support" and that he was leaving the school in a financially sound position.

"It has been an amazing journey, and I will be forever grateful for it."

He was set to start at Sacred Heart College next term.

John Paul College board chairman Jean-Paul Gaston thanked Walsh and his wife Paulene for their "enormous contribution" to the school.

Gaston said he had provided "exceptional and careful leadership" and helped shape the college into "a high performing school grounded in its Lasallian values".

He had also been a "prominent contributor" on a national scale - enhancing the reputation of both the school and Rotorua, Gaston said.

"Patrick leaves the college in an incredibly strong position to recruit a new principal who will benefit from the capable leadership and excellent teachers he has fostered in our school."

Sacred Heart College board of trustees chairman Brendon Gibson said they were "really excited" to have a principal of Walsh's calibre join the school.

Gibson said Walsh had a breadth of knowledge surrounding Catholic education, multiculturalism, and academic achievement.

"We have a very good school up here and we want him to continue on what has gone before him, and add his own mark in time."