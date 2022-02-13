Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Te reo Māori has 'natural place' in New Zealand education, Rotorua principals say

5 minutes to read
Lynmore Primary School principal Hinei Taute feels te reo Māori has a natural place in education. Photo / File

Lynmore Primary School principal Hinei Taute feels te reo Māori has a natural place in education. Photo / File

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Te reo Māori had a "natural place" in education and making it compulsory in schools would help build culture and a better understanding of the language, Rotorua principals say.

But school leaders feared there were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.