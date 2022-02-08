Voyager 2021 media awards
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: When Queen Elizabeth II's reign ends, New Zealand's republic question will be back on agenda

5 minutes to read
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION:

Another Waitangi Day commemorated, albeit in quieter fashion than in previous years.

With Covid still hanging around, virtually all planned events and activities were cancelled.

To be on the safe side they had to

