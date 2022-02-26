Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Shush, this is top secret: How Londoner Stacey Jones cracked Tauranga's fine dining scene

8 minutes to read
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

KEY POINTS:

  • Jones is the brainchild behind the secret pop-up restaurant Kitchen Takeover and chairwoman of Flavours of Plenty food festival.


By Carly Gibbs

Ask food-obsessive Stacey Jones what her favourite item to buy from the supermarket

