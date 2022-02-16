A sail boat had tipped over in the Tauranga Harbour near Pilot Bay Mariner about 7.15pm. Photo / NZME

A sail boat had tipped over in the Tauranga Harbour near Pilot Bay Mariner about 7.15pm. Photo / NZME

Four people were rescued off a boat that tipped in the Tauranga Harbour last night.



A police spokeswoman said a sail boat had tipped over in the harbour near Pilot Bay about 7.15pm.

All four occupants, who were wearing life-jackets, were sitting on top of the boat, she said.

No injuries were reported.

Coastguard unit manager Dane Robertson said the coastguard was out training when the distress call came in.

He said there were four people on board the vessel in the Stella Passage, one of the harbour's main shipping channels.

The call that came through was a "PAN-PAN", which means that a vessel is in urgent distress, but no one's life is in immediate danger.

"It's not a mayday, but it's a step down from a mayday.

"One of the concerns at the time was that there was a vessel that was going to be going through there, a big container ship."

He said the coastguard had to tow the vessel out of the passage so the ship could pass, and then return the ship to the passage to right the boat.

He said the vessel was towed to the shore.

At this time he didn't know what had caused the vessel to flip. He also couldn't confirm officially that no one was hurt.

"I haven't had that information come through, but as far as I understand no one was hurt...I haven't had it confirmed.