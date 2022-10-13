Local children are bringing Frozen Jnr to life on stage. Photo / Supplied

A cast of more than 50 local children is bringing the beloved characters of Frozen to life on stage in a performance loaded with magic, adventure and humour.

Lakes Performing Arts Centre presents Frozen Jr at Harvest Church from October 14 to 22.

Centre owner Natasha Benfell says they decided to go with Frozen Jr because of the message and story it tells.

"It is about family, love, hope, how what makes you different and unique makes you special - nice things to be sharing and quite uplifting."

She says preparation for the production has been going for more than six months.

Natasha says the oldest in the cast are 14 and 15 years old, as they wanted to give junior children an opportunity to play some lead roles. The show also features a dance troupe made of performers 3 to 5 years old.

"Things are looking great. We've just moved to into the theatre for rehearsals this week [last week].

"All that hard work is starting to pay off. It is just the logistical things now to make the magic happen."

Why does she think people will enjoy the show? There are a few reasons, with one being - "Because it's Frozen!".

"People have lived and grown up with Frozen. It's a lot of fun and exciting. It's only one hour in total - two half-hour slots - so it is a good length of time for bringing children."

Natasha says it is also a great way to support local youth performers taking to the stage, and is a way to encourage them.

"The part I absolutely love the most is seeing the journey for kids who start off so nervous in auditions, and are then beaming and performing so confidently on the stage.

"Kids can learn a lot from these shows. It is nice to see the up-and-coming performers having an opportunity to play a lead role."

She says it is also an opportunity for families to see what the Lakes Performing Arts Centre has to offer.

Lisa Baty has been their wardrobe master for this show and done an amazing job, she says.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite, and include a family concession option.

Frozen Jr is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.

When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

The details

- What: Lakes Performing Arts Centre presents Frozen JR

- When: Friday, October 14 to Saturday, October 22

- Where: Harvest Church Rotorua, Malfroy Rd

- Tickets, dates and times: www.eventbrite.com