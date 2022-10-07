Walkers enjoy getting out for exercise at the Puarenga parkrun. Photo / Supplied

Walkers enjoy getting out for exercise at the Puarenga parkrun. Photo / Supplied

The name is parkrun, but you don't have to run or be a runner to get involved in this free weekly 5km event.

The Puarenga parkrun takes place every Saturday morning in Sanatorium Reserve.

While walkers have always been welcome and celebrated at the 39 parkruns around New Zealand each Saturday, the month of October is being dedicated to encouraging even more people to walk.

Thousands of people who complete the 5km at New Zealand parkruns do so as walkers, and the organisation is keen to significantly increase this number.

For the campaign, parkrun will change its logo to "parkwalk" for the month of October, with bright pink branding designed to capture the attention — and imagination — of people who might not think parkrun is for them.

Puarenga parkrun volunteer co-event director Alison King says "parkruns are social events where there is no time limit and people of all ages and abilities take part, including people pushing prams or with their dog on a short handheld lead".

"It's all about getting involved in a way that is fun and comfortable for you."

She says walking is a great way of soaking up the parkrun atmosphere and chatting with people while being active.

"It's one of the best entry points into parkrun, especially for those who may be taking their first steps towards healthier and happier lifestyles.

"Walking at parkrun is a great way to meet new people too, or you can walk with your family or friendship group.

"One of the great things about parkrun is that you can never come last. Each week we have people who volunteer as tail walkers, who provide support and encouragement for walkers and are the last people to finish."

In addition to the tail walkers, a new volunteer role of "parkwalker" has been introduced from the first Saturday in October.

These volunteers will wear a blue vest labelled "parkwalker", and their role will be to mix with other walkers and have a chat during the 5km walk.

Glen Turner, parkrun Asia Pacific's communications and health and wellbeing manager, says the campaign builds on the fantastic work parkrun events do to create a positive experience for walkers.

"People who participate in parkrun know how much we love to celebrate walkers, so the 'parkwalk' campaign is designed to take this message to people who may never have considered that they could get involved in parkrun.

"Walking can help you manage or prevent health conditions, enhance your mood, boost fitness and bring you into contact with some amazing people and places.

"By actively encouraging people who don't currently do parkrun to walk at our events, we can expand the incredible impact that parkrun has on a wider range of people."

Thousands of people at parkrun take more than an hour to complete the event. In fact, the average finish time at New Zealand parkruns is getting slower all the time — a statistic the organisation is incredibly proud of, because it shows that parkrun now appeals to a broader range of people.

• Puarenga parkrun takes place in the Sanatorium Reserve (access from Puarenga Park) every Saturday at 8am. Registration is free at www.parkrun.co.nz/register

- Supplied content