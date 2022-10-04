Crispian Stewart: Rotorua cricket icon returns to the pitch after 10 years on sidelines

Rotorua cricketers Trish Gordon, Kelly Habraken, Codie Robinson, Cheyenne Simmons. Photo / Supplied

Everyone loves October. It's the eve of summer, the smell of freshly cut grass is ever-present, the days are getting warmer and longer… and the cricket season is nearly here.

This season has been eagerly anticipated by Kelly Habraken as she lines up what will be a busy schedule for the experienced top-order batter and off-spin bowler.

Last season, after a 10-year break from the game, Habraken was selected into the newly formed Rotorua women's team, and old habits die hard as she excelled in these fixtures.

This prompted her inclusion into the BOP Senior women's team as they make their way down to Hawkes Bay next weekend for a three-day tournament.

Habraken started her playing career at Westbrook Primary and John Paul College and continued through the Northern Districts U19, U21 and Senior Women's teams. She was also a regular in the Rotorua Central Cricket Club reserve team playing with and against the men where she played for five seasons before she moved for work and family.

But now she is back and enjoying playing in a women's team with some old and new teammates. She can also add her selection into the NZ Police Cricket team to her cricketing CV. They assemble in Christchurch later this month for several games against Canterbury and Development Teams.

Habraken is also a welcome addition to the Rotorua Cricket Board this year. She has been strategically recruited to assist in the female game in Rotorua and is keen to promote the awareness of the game to the next generation. What an amazing role model for our Junior girls.

Bailey Conlon… remember the name.

Conlon has been selected for the NZ Paralympic team in a 15-strong delegation to the Inaugural Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane next month.

In the pool, Conlon has found his place, his purpose, and his tribe.

He is a recent BOP Sports Young Disabled Sportsperson Award winner for his exploits in the pool and his Te Arawa Swimming Club coach, Henk Greupink, can't speak highly enough about his young talent. Conlon specialises in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle as well as the 50m butterfly.

The Te Arawa Swimming Club nurtures over 180 members from various backgrounds and abilities, including those with disabilities.

Conlon, 16, has benefited hugely under Greupink's guidance and has a very bright future in the sport.

"Don't be surprised to see him representing NZ in the Paralympics in the near future."

Paris 2024 is a realistic goal. Very high praise for an impressive young Rotorua Athlete.