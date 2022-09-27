The Jogging the Powerpoles crew at the Rotorua Marathon this year. Photo / Supplied

The Jogging the Powerpoles crew at the Rotorua Marathon this year. Photo / Supplied

Hakinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

OPINION:

From our athletics desk, the summer "Jogging the Powerpoles" programmes are open for registration.

The "JTP" is a free community fitness group providing coaching in walking, running, swimming and road biking.

It was established in 2014 and caters for those who might not be able to afford to get into sports and fitness.

Kerris Browne coaches race walking, running and road biking; Maxine Parker is the swimming coach, while Doris Bragg assists freestyle walkers.

They have 1500 members and often manage groups of 80-100 athletes at a time during sessions.

For those transitioning between walking and jogging, their "woggers" programme starts on October 5. Beginning swimmers and bikers start on November 7.

"Never left behind, no matter how slow" is a quote on their website that resonates and reflects the values that guide what they are about.

What an amazing community programme. For more information, you can visit sporty.co.nz/joggingthepowerpoles

Bay of Plenty Rugby have just named their Under-16 Girls squads for this season.

Eleven Rotorua girls, representing four Rotorua high schools, have been recognised.

They include Dani Irihei, Dylan Guptill, Hariru Smith, Kaiarihu Puku, MacKenzie Anderson-Tito and Sophie Dowd who were named in the BOP U16 Girls while Chantelle Lawson, Manawa Gates, Maraea Makiha, Skyla Henare-Wynyard and Summer Steele were named in the BOP U16 Girls WASPS.

There has been an exciting announcement from Raukura with the director of cricket role advertised.

This role will oversee the newly created Cricket Academy operating from the school to attract and offer aspiring cricketers the opportunity to develop their game alongside fulfilling their academic studies.

This will make a huge impact on the junior game at Raukura and within our cricketing landscape city-wide.

The school has a proud cricketing history and we expect the next generation of Rotorua cricketers will continue this legacy.

In more local cricket news, Northern Districts Cricket have just named their Senior Men's Māori team to take on Auckland in a two-match series at Blake Park over Labour weekend.

Cohen Stewart bowling for Northern Districts Māori. Photo / Supplied

John Paul College student and Geyser Cricket Club player Cohen Stewart* is the sole representative from Rotorua named in the team.

At 17, he is also the youngest and is very excited to be representing Northern Districts Māori and, in particular, his whakapapa, Ngāi Tahu.

*Cohen is the author's son

- Crispian Stewart is a Rotorua sports enthusiast