The Rotorua Business Award Gala in 2022. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

“Passionate, committed and resilient” businesses and people are being recognised in this year’s Rotorua Business Awards.

Sixty finalists in 16 categories have been announced and Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards convenor Michelle Urquhart said the high number of entries made shortlisting the finalists a tough job for the 30-strong judging team.

“They take their job extremely seriously and they have been thorough in their assessments of every entry,” Urquhart said.

“Those that have not been shortlisted as a finalist this year will receive feedback on their entry, as this is an important part of helping grow their future potential.”

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said everyone involved was prepared for 2024 to be a tougher year for the annual awards given the challenging economic environment. There had been a record 120 entries into this year’s awards.