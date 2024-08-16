Advertisement
Rotorua Business Awards celebrates ‘passionate, committed’ finalists

Aleyna Martinez
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read
The Rotorua Business Award Gala in 2022. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

“Passionate, committed and resilient” businesses and people are being recognised in this year’s Rotorua Business Awards.

Sixty finalists in 16 categories have been announced and Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards convenor Michelle Urquhart said the high number of entries made shortlisting the finalists a tough job for the 30-strong judging team.

“They take their job extremely seriously and they have been thorough in their assessments of every entry,” Urquhart said.

“Those that have not been shortlisted as a finalist this year will receive feedback on their entry, as this is an important part of helping grow their future potential.”

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said everyone involved was prepared for 2024 to be a tougher year for the annual awards given the challenging economic environment. There had been a record 120 entries into this year’s awards.

“The number and quality of entries have blown everyone away,” Heard said.

“We have long known that Rotorua businesses are passionate, committed and resilient and the high level of interest in the 2024 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards has reinforced this.

“We are incredibly proud of our city, its businesses and its people. We are excited to deliver another business awards that showcase everything Rotorua has to offer.”

Nominees in the Emerging Business Leader category this year are Burgerfuel franchise owner Ashleigh Nairn, Aronui Arts Festival director Cian Elyse White, Profile Gym owner Simon Chisholm and Tim Farmer from Nduro Events.

Ashleigh Nairn worked her way up from part-time worker to franchise owner. Photo / Stephen Parker
The People’s Choice Award opened for nominations in July and the finalists this year are White Tiger Restaurant and Bar, Fanciful Cakes by Merenia, The Pet Vet and Seva Spa.

Next, finalists will be interviewed by category judges as part of the selection process.

Winners will be announced at the gala event on October 5 at the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua.

Cian Elyse White is the director of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival - nominated for two categories in 2024.
Tickets for the gala are on sale until September 20 at www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz.

2024 nominees

Mountain Jade - Creative arts and design

Rotorua Musical Theatre

Native Industries

Hell’s Gate

Aronui Arts Festival

Scion - Innovation and technology

Triple Scoop

Aronui Arts Festival

Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Digital Natives Academy

Deloitte - Retail

Advocate Print

BurgerFuel Fairy Springs

Mountain Jade

PAK’n’SAVE Rotorua

Unichem Central Pharmacy Rotorua


Rotorua NZ - Manaakitanga tourism and hospitality

Whakarewarewa The Living Maori Village

Elite Adventures

Te Puia | NZ Māori Arts and Crafts Institute

Black Label Barbecue


Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings - Primary manufacturing and building

Lakeland Steel Limited

Lee Brothers Cabinets & Joinery

Rotorua Steel Structures 2018 Limited

Storm Proofed Roofing

Xcel Builders Limited


Pak’n Save - Professional services

iRentProperty

ITCo Solutions Limited

Watchdog Security Group

Unichem Central Pharmacy Rotorua

Profiles Gym Rotorua

Bay Decorators (2012) Limited

Talent ID Recruitment Ltd

Freya Aesthetics

Jasco Distributing - Kaitiakitanga environmental sustainability and climate change

Advocate Print

Aotearoa Dive

STOKEDNZ

Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Te Puia - Employer of the year

Kilwell Group

Pullman Hotel Rotorua

Lee Brothers Cabinets & Joinery


Te Arawa Lakes Trust - Bilingual business

Aio Media

Hell’s Gate

Xcel Builders Limited


Timberlands Limited - Workplace safety and well-being

Kilwell Group

Watchdog Security Group

Storm Proofed Roofing


Osbornes Funeral Directors - Not-for-profit and social enterprise

Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust

Digital Natives Academy

WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust

House of Science Rotorua


Toi Ohomai - Emerging business leader

Ashleigh Nairn

Cian Elyse White

Simon Chrisholm

Tim Farmer


Rotorua Lakes Council - Outstanding contribution to Rotorua

Rob and Linley Parry

Dancing for Hospice

Rotorua Trust

Darryl Church Architects


NZME - People’s choice

White Tiger Restaurant & Bar

Fanciful Cakes by Merenia

The Pet Vet

Seva Day Spa

