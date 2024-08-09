More than 3000 runners and walkers are taking part in the sold-out Run the Forest event in Rotorua on Saturday, with 91% of participants coming from outside the city and offering an estimated $2.5 million boost to the economy.
One is Colleen Virbickas from Ōhope, who will cross the finish line of Run the Forest to mark running a total of 760km as a fundraiser for families in war-torn Gaza.
Participants have the choice of three trails – a 7km starting in the Redwoods in the Whakarewarewa Forest, a 10km starting at the Whakarewarewa Living Māori Village, and the 21km starting at Te Puia.
“They run through some beautiful forest, through the Redwoods, around Sulphur Point and then into the city, finishing at Government Gardens,” Nduro Events marketing manager Mike Cockin told the Rotorua Daily Post.
Entertainment sites - such as DJs and local musicians - would be along the course and live music would be playing in the city, he said.