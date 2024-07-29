Rotorua Business Awards in 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

Voting has opened for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

The award, sponsored by NZME, has 21 nominees that can be voted for online and the winner will be announced at the ceremony on October 5.

There has been a record number of 120 entries for this year’s business awards, surpassing last year’s 111.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the “economic situation” was worrying but, “Rotorua’s business community has once again exceeded our expectations”.

The chamber said in a statement: “Despite the tight economic circumstances, our community has shown incredible resilience and enthusiasm.”