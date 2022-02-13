Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rob Rattenbury: We must acknowledge the effects of colonisation

5 minutes to read
Colonisation has had good outcomes for many, but also terrible outcomes for some, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

Rob Rattenbury
By
Rob Rattenbury

Columnist

OPINION

Someone asked me recently why I have not written any columns about colonialism or "that Māori stuff" lately. Well, no reason, just had other things to write about.

Not wanting to disappoint, I have

