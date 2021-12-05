Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rob Rattenbury: Failure teaches the realities of life

5 minutes to read
Students are expected to channel 12 months of hard work into a tiny period of time, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

Students are expected to channel 12 months of hard work into a tiny period of time, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

Rob Rattenbury
By:

Rob Rattenbury is retired and lives in Whanganui. He recently published a book about his years with the police.

OPINION

Mid to late November, that time of year that hundreds of thousands of New Zealand children over the years have dreaded for generations, end-of year exams for children in the senior classes of secondary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.